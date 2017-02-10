LONDON Feb 10 Royal Dutch Shell's chief financial officer, Simon Henry, will join miner Rio Tinto as non-executive director from July 1 after he leaves the oil major.

Henry, who has served as CFO for seven years of his 34 years at Shell, will hand over to Jessica Uhl on March 9 and leave the company on June 30.

"Royal Dutch Shell confirms that Simon Henry, Chief Financial Officer of the company, has been appointed a non-executive director of Rio Tinto with effect from July 1, 2017," Shell said in a statement on Friday.

Henry was one of the driving forces behind Shell's bumper $54 billion acquisition of BG Group last year. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Goodman)