LONDON Nov 11 The head of Royal Dutch Shell's
middle distillates trading desk in Europe has recently
moved to the world's largest oil trader Vitol, industry sources
said.
Matt Stacey, Shell Trading's European regional team leader
for middle distillates, left the company's London office last
month and is set to start his job on Vitol's gasoil desk in the
coming weeks following gardening leave, the sources said.
Jamie Torrence, a Shell diesel barge trader in Rotterdam,
also left last week to move to Dutch-headquartered trader
Trafigura, the sources said.
Shell, Vitol and Trafigura declined to comment.
