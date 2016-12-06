PARIS Dec 6 Louis Dreyfus Company named Armand Lumens, a veteran of oil firm Royal Dutch Shell , as its new finance chief on Tuesday, the latest in a series of leadership changes at the commodity trader under main shareholder Margarita Louis-Dreyfus.

Lumens, a 48-year-old Dutch national, will take up the post on March 1, 2017, succeeding Federico Cerisoli, who has been interim group CFO since the end of June, Louis Dreyfus said in a statement.

Lumens becomes the firm's fourth group CFO in just over a year. Longstanding CFO Claude Ehlinger was succeeded in October 2015 by Sandrine Teran, who then stepped down in June, handing over to Cerisoli.

The business is being overhauled by Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, who controls it through a family trust set up by her late husband Robert. She inherited the stake in 2009 and has increasingly exerted her influence, including as board chairwoman since 2015.

The trading house has seen profits decline as it struggles with ample supply of commodities, lower market prices and slower economic growth.

It said in October that it was going ahead with plans to restructure certain activities, starting with the sale of its fertiliser distribution business in Africa.

Lumens, the incoming CFO, was most recently CFO for Shell International Trading & Shipping, the world's largest oil, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power commodities trader, according to Louis Dreyfus.

"...we are convinced that his knowledge of the commodities industry and his global experience in financial operations will be a definite asset in the pursuit of our future plans," Chief Executive Officer Gonzalo Ramirez Martiarena said of Lumens in the statement.

Cerisoli will take up the position of deputy CFO and chief controlling and accounting officer, also from March 1.

Louis Dreyfus, one of the so-called "ABCD" quartet of global agricultural commodity traders alongside Archer Daniels Midland , Bunge and Cargill, also went through a series of CEOs between 2013 and 2015 before promoting former Asia head Ramirez. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Adrian Croft)