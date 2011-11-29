* Interest in term deals contrasts with weak demand outlook
* Russian naphtha now in oversupply after summer shortages
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, Nov 29 A stream of Russian naphtha
from the port of Svetly has been awarded to Royal Dutch Shell
, potentially directing a steady supply of the refined
fuel to Europe throughout 2012, traders said on Tuesday.
The term contract was for up to three shipments a month of
around 12,500 tonnes of Russian naphtha from the port of Svetly.
Traders said the cargoes would end up in Europe because smaller
vessels limit the opportunity for arbitrage play.
"The Svetly deal should mean the window (for trade in
northwest Europe) stays well supplied," said a naphtha trader.
Shell was not immediately available for comment.
Continued appetite for term contracts for the supply of
naphtha, an indicator of industrial demand, is in contrast with
a glum outlook demand ahead, as traders contemplate the prospect
of another recession in major European economies.
Trading house Trafigura will also be in a position to direct
streams of Russian naphtha to Europe, having recently won new
term contracts with Russia's TNK BP for 2012,
following similar deals with the Russian refiner this year.
Traders said three streams of the refined product to the
terminal of Murmansk had been secured by Trafigura, amounting up
to 115,000 tonnes per month.
Naphtha prices are languishing this winter as moderate
temperatures help keep rival feedstock propane at a deep
discount, and refining margins for gasoline have fallen into
negative territory.
"You can drive youself nuts trying to work out why," said
one naphtha broker, commenting on various freshly signed supply
contracts for in 2012.
Russian demand for naphtha has tapered off in line with the
end of the driving season which has increased the volume of
naphtha available, also helping to depress prices in Europe.
"Demand is weak every year around this time while there is
lot of naphtha at the base (reservoirs), that's why the prices
are down," an industry source in Rostov-on-Don, in Southern
Russia, told Reuters.
As demand from Brazil has dried up, traders in Europe are
looking to Asia for opportunity.
Asia's naphtha price was near a 1-1/2 week high on Monday
while physical timespreads hit five weeks high as on sellers'
hopes of slightly stronger demand ahead.
But others have cautioned slow Chinese plastics demand was
unlikely to induce crackers in Japan and Taiwan to run at higher
capacity.
This week trading house Glencore was said to be hoping to
find a buyer in the east for a naphtha cargo recently awarded
via a tender from Morocco's Mohammedia refinery.
"Crack maintenance and poor margins, so Brazil is buying
less," another naphtha broker said.
(Additional reporting by Alexey Yarkovoy; editing by James
Jukwey)