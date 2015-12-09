WELLINGTON Dec 10 Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it was reviewing its business interests in New Zealand as the company seeks to streamline its global portfolio amid a slump in energy prices.

Shell is focusing on large growth opportunities, with deep water and integrated gas as priorities.

"The Shell business in New Zealand is a great, but a small part of the global Shell business and hence the decision to undertake a strategic review at this time," Rob Jager, Country Chairman of Shell New Zealand, said in a statement.

Shell is the largest gas producer in New Zealand, with major stakes in the Maui, Kapuni and Pohokura fields in Taranaki and an exploration licence in the Great South Basin. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast, editing by G Crosse)