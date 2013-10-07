LONDON Oct 7 Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday it had lifted its force majeure on Bonny Light gas in Nigeria following the repair of a crude theft point on a key pipeline.

A statement on the company's website said the force majeure on the gas supply was lifted on Oct 4, a day after it was lifted on the Bonny light crude supply.

"The force majeure on Bonny Light exports and gas supply to NLNG (Nigeria LNG Limited) was lifted on Oct 3 and Oct 4 respectively, following repair of a crude theft point on the TNP. Repair of Nembe Creek Trunkline is progressing."

The company lifted a force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil exports which was declared in April after the shutdown of a 150,000 barrel per day pipeline, it said on Friday.