LONDON Jan 26 Britain's high court ruled on Thursday that two groups of Nigerian villagers cannot pursue in U.K. courts a case against Royal Dutch Shell over oil spill allegations in Nigeria.

Had the High Court ruled in favour of the two groups, other claimants against British-based multinationals could have been emboldened to pursue legal action through the British courts, some legal experts had said.

