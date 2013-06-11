LAGOS, June 11 Shell has lifted a force majeure on gas supplies to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant, the company said on Tuesday.

"The force majeure was lifted yesterday," Shell spokesman Precious Okolobo said by telephone, giving no further details.

The company declared force majeure on May 16 after a leak along the Eastern Gas Gathering System near Awoba in Rivers State. It affected 1.5 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day.

That declaration came just less than a month after it had lifted a force majeure on supplies to the plant, during a time in which Shell was reporting growing attacks on pipelines by oil thieves.