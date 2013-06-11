LAGOS, June 11 Shell has lifted a force
majeure on gas supplies to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) plant, the company said on Tuesday.
"The force majeure was lifted yesterday," Shell spokesman
Precious Okolobo said by telephone, giving no further details.
The company declared force majeure on May 16 after a leak
along the Eastern Gas Gathering System near Awoba in Rivers
State. It affected 1.5 billion standard cubic feet of gas per
day.
That declaration came just less than a month after it had
lifted a force majeure on supplies to the plant, during a time
in which Shell was reporting growing attacks on pipelines by oil
thieves.