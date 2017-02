LONDON May 16 Royal Dutch/Shell Plc declared force majeure on gas supplies to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) liquefaction plant on Thursday, blaming a leak along the Eastern Gas Gathering System near Awoba in Rivers State.

The move comes barely a month after force majeure on supplies to the plant was lifted on April 18, and at a time when Shell is reporting rising cases of sabotage for the purpose of oil theft. Shell did not give details of the leak.

Some 1.5 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day is impacted, it said.