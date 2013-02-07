ABUJA Feb 7 Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
local Nigerian unit has declared force majeure on gas supplies
to the country's 22 million tonne-a-year liquefied natural gas
(NLNG) export terminal, the company said on Thursday.
A spokesman for Shell Petroleum Development Co of Nigeria
(SPDC) said the force majeure took effect from Monday and was
due to a suspected gas line leak.
SPDC has shut down the Soku and Gbaran-Ubie gas plants while
investigations are conducted, he said.
Nigeria's state-oil company NNPC owns 49 percent of NLNG
with Shell holding 25.6 pct, France's Total SA 15 pct
and Italy's Eni SpA 10.4 pct.