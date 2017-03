(Corrects to make clear force majeure has been lifted)

LAGOS, April 18 Royal Dutch Shell's Nigerian operation has lifted a force majeure on gas supplies to the country's 22 million tonne-a-year liquefied natural gas (NLNG) export terminal, the company said on Thursday.

Shell declared force majeure on gas supplies in Februry, shutting down the Soku and Gbaran-Ubie gas plants, after discovering a leak on its gas pipeline. (Reporting by Tim Cocks)