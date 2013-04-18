LAGOS, April 18 Royal Dutch Shell's Nigerian operation has lifted a force majeure on gas supplies to the country's 22 million tonne-a-year liquefied natural gas (NLNG) export terminal, the company said on Thursday.

Precious Okolobo, a spokesman for Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, a Shell-run joint venture with the government, France's Total and Italy's Eni confirmed it had been lifted, adding that the cause of the pipeline leak was sabotage.

"People had drilled a hole in the line. The leak has now been fixed and gas supplies have resumed," he said.

Oil thieves cause huge damage to crude oil pipelines but do not normally tap into gas equipment. Okolobo said the intended target was probably an oil line.

The renewal of gas supplies came a day after Shell declared force majeure on Nigeria's benchmark Bonny Light crude exports, while it tries to fix dozens of places where the Nembe Creek trunkline has been hacked into by thieves.