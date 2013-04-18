LAGOS, April 18 Royal Dutch Shell's
Nigerian operation has lifted a force majeure on gas supplies to
the country's 22 million tonne-a-year liquefied natural gas
(NLNG) export terminal, the company said on Thursday.
Precious Okolobo, a spokesman for Shell Petroleum
Development Company of Nigeria, a Shell-run joint venture with
the government, France's Total and Italy's Eni
confirmed it had been lifted, adding that the cause of
the pipeline leak was sabotage.
"People had drilled a hole in the line. The leak has now
been fixed and gas supplies have resumed," he said.
Oil thieves cause huge damage to crude oil pipelines but do
not normally tap into gas equipment. Okolobo said the intended
target was probably an oil line.
The renewal of gas supplies came a day after Shell declared
force majeure on Nigeria's benchmark Bonny Light crude exports,
while it tries to fix dozens of places where the Nembe Creek
trunkline has been hacked into by thieves.