* Force majeure was declared on Oct. 10

* Measure had affected Forcados exports in rest of 2011

* Oil trader says production recovering (Adds details)

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Nov 2 Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) Nigerian venture has lifted a force majeure on exports of Forcados oil after repairs to a pipeline, Shell said on Wednesday, signalling higher supplies from Africa's top exporter.

Shell Petroleum Development Co. had declared force majeure on Forcados loadings in October, November and December on Oct. 10, as it had to shut down some production after a sabotage attack on the Trans Forcados Pipeline.

Nigeria's high-quality oil is widely exported to the United States, Asia and Europe and disruptions to supplies can affect world prices because it is priced against the Brent LCOc1 oil benchmark.

A Shell spokeswoman had no information on production at the fields supplying Forcados. A trading source said supplies were returning and significant changes in cargoes' loading dates were unlikely.

"It should be recovering. I don't expect any impact on the programme," the source said.

Force majeure is a legal clause allowing a company to miss deliveries due to circumstances outside its control.

Forcados is one of Nigeria's larger crude streams and is scheduled in November to export about 190,000 barrels per day (bpd) -- about 10 percent of Nigeria's shipments -- in six cargoes of 950,000 barrels each.

Shell said on Oct. 10 an investigation team had found the pipeline leak was caused by explosive damage.

Nigeria's oil output in the Niger Delta region is often disrupted by sabotage attacks on facilities and by bunkering -- the tapping of pipelines to steal oil.

Shell in October lifted a force majeure on exports of Bonny Light crude declared in August. Supplies were reduced by a spate of hacksaw attacks on pipelines. (Editing by William Hardy and James Jukwey)