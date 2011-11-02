* Force majeure was declared on Oct. 10
* Measure had affected Forcados exports in rest of 2011
* Oil trader says production recovering
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Nov 2 Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L)
Nigerian venture has lifted a force majeure on exports of
Forcados oil after repairs to a pipeline, Shell said on
Wednesday, signalling higher supplies from Africa's top
exporter.
Shell Petroleum Development Co. had declared force majeure
on Forcados loadings in October, November and December on Oct.
10, as it had to shut down some production after a sabotage
attack on the Trans Forcados Pipeline.
Nigeria's high-quality oil is widely exported to the United
States, Asia and Europe and disruptions to supplies can affect
world prices because it is priced against the Brent LCOc1 oil
benchmark.
A Shell spokeswoman had no information on production at the
fields supplying Forcados. A trading source said supplies were
returning and significant changes in cargoes' loading dates were
unlikely.
"It should be recovering. I don't expect any impact on the
programme," the source said.
Force majeure is a legal clause allowing a company to miss
deliveries due to circumstances outside its control.
Forcados is one of Nigeria's larger crude streams and is
scheduled in November to export about 190,000 barrels per day
(bpd) -- about 10 percent of Nigeria's shipments -- in six
cargoes of 950,000 barrels each.
Shell said on Oct. 10 an investigation team had found the
pipeline leak was caused by explosive damage.
Nigeria's oil output in the Niger Delta region is often
disrupted by sabotage attacks on facilities and by bunkering --
the tapping of pipelines to steal oil.
Shell in October lifted a force majeure on exports of Bonny
Light crude declared in August. Supplies were reduced by a spate
of hacksaw attacks on pipelines.
(Editing by William Hardy and James Jukwey)