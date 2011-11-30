ABUJA Nov 30 Shell said on Wednesday it shut down its offshore Nigerian EA crude oil field, which can produce 115,000 barrels per day (bpd), on Nov. 9 for several weeks for planned maintenance work.

"We shut down the FPSO (floating production, storage and offloading) so there will be no production," a Shell spokesman told Reuters by phone. "We shut down on Nov. 9 for several weeks. It is planned maintenance."

EA crude oil exports were averaging around 80,000-100,000 bpd prior to the maintenance, according to loading programmes. (Reporting by Joe Brock; additional reporting by Christopher Johnson and Emma Farge in London)