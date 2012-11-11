BRIEF-IAG CEO Walsh says looking at 2.5 percent capacity growth in 2017
ABUJA Nov 11 Shell shut its Imo River oil pipeline in Nigeria on Oct. 31 due to damage caused by thieves and deferred 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) of production, the Anglo-Dutch company said on Sunday.
"(Shell) shut down the Imo River Trunkline in its eastern operations after it found several crude theft points on the facility," an emailed statement from Shell's Nigerian unit said.
"Some six crude theft points have so far been confirmed on the 12-inch trunkline, of which three have been repaired."
LONDON, Feb 24 British Airways owner IAG reported an 8.6 percent rise in annual operating profit in line with expectations on Friday and said it would increase cash returns to shareholders through a stock buyback.
LONDON, Feb 24 Pearson, the global education company battling a collapse in its biggest market, said it would take further costs out of the business and look to sell some assets after posting a $3.3 billion pretax loss and a sharp rise in debt.