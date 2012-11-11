ABUJA Nov 11 Shell shut its Imo River oil pipeline in Nigeria on Oct. 31 due to damage caused by thieves and deferred 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) of production, the Anglo-Dutch company said on Sunday.

"(Shell) shut down the Imo River Trunkline in its eastern operations after it found several crude theft points on the facility," an emailed statement from Shell's Nigerian unit said.

"Some six crude theft points have so far been confirmed on the 12-inch trunkline, of which three have been repaired."