ABUJA, March 27 Two Nigerian government agencies
told a parliamentary hearing on Thursday that Royal Dutch Shell
should pay a total of $11.5 billion in compensation for
damage caused by an oil spill at its offshore Bonga field in
December 2011.
Shell has said that there is no legal basis for the proposed
fines and the Nigerian government has never publicly charged
foreign oil companies large sums for oil spills.
The national assembly can recommend fines the government
should impose on oil companies but it has no power to enforce
them.
The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency
(NOSDRA) told the national assembly Shell should pay $5 billion
as a fine for environmental damage caused from a 40,000 barrel
spill on Dec. 20, 2011 at the Bonga offshore rig.
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency
(NIMASA) sought $6.5 billion as compensation for 100 communities
it says were affected onshore by the oil spill, which was one of
the biggest in the history of Africa's largest energy industry.
Shell has taken responsibility for the Bonga offshore oil
spill but says onshore damage was the result of a different
spill a few days later that wasn't its fault. It said it has
cleaned up areas affected by both spills.
"We are going to do post-impact assessment to determine the
effect on the environment. By May the contractor would get to
the site and by the third quarter of the year the job would be
concluded," Chike Onyejekwe, managing director of Shell's
offshore Nigeria unit told lawmakers.
"We cannot do or say anything now until we do the
post-impact assessment study. We have received over 300 letters
of claims and we are replying to them."
The national assembly told Shell to submit its clean-up
plans and assessments to lawmakers next week when a date for a
future hearing would be set.
NOSDRA and NIMASA are asking Shell for compensation which
would equate to around $287,500 per barrel for the 40,000 barrel
Bonga spill.
In comparison, BP has total provisions of $42.2
billion for compensation for the 4 million barrels spilled in
the spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, which amounts to around
$10,550 per barrel.
Hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil are spilled in the
mangrove creeks onshore Nigeria every year, destroying the
environment and livelihoods.
Many are caused by sabotage or oil theft, but a United
Nations report in 2011 said oil firms don't do enough to clean
up spills and maintenance of infrastructure was inadequate.