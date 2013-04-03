UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
ABUJA, April 3 Royal Dutch Shell will shut down for an unspecified number of days its 150,000 barrel per day Nembe Creek pipeline in Nigeria this month, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
"We plan to shut down the Nembe Creek Trunkline this month to remove crude theft points," said Precious Okolobo, spokesman for the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), a Nigerian subsidiary for the Anglo-Dutch firm.
The Nembe pipeline has been a frequent target of oil theft by armed gangs and Shell's Nigeria chief threatened last month to shut the pipeline for good.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.