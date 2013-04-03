ABUJA, April 3 Royal Dutch Shell will shut down for an unspecified number of days its 150,000 barrel per day Nembe Creek pipeline in Nigeria this month, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We plan to shut down the Nembe Creek Trunkline this month to remove crude theft points," said Precious Okolobo, spokesman for the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), a Nigerian subsidiary for the Anglo-Dutch firm.

The Nembe pipeline has been a frequent target of oil theft by armed gangs and Shell's Nigeria chief threatened last month to shut the pipeline for good.