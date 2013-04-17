MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 9
DUBAI, March 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ABUJA, April 17 Royal Dutch Shell has declared force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil exports after shutting down the 150,000 barrel per day Nembe Creek pipeline for repairs, the company said on Wednesday.
"The current exercise aims to remove a significant number of oil theft connections and repair any leaks on the pipeline," Shell Nigeria's Managing Director Mutiu Sunmonu said in a statement.
Shell said it replaced the Nembe trunkline in 2010 at a cost of $1.1 billion but it has since been regularly targeted by thieves who break into the pipeline and siphon off oil.
