* Case is closely watched by oil firms, environmentalists
* Dispute is over damage caused by two oil spills in 2008
* Shell says progress has been made on spill cleanup plans
By Tife Owolabi
PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria, Sept 13 Nigerian
villagers on Friday rejected an offer of compensation from Royal
Dutch Shell for damage done to their livelihoods by oil
spills from pipelines operated by the company, their lawyers
said.
Failure to reach a settlement means the Anglo-Dutch oil
major and around 15,000 members of the Bodo fishing communities
in southeastern Nigeria remain locked in litigation.
Their lawyers said they will now go back to a British court
to request a trial timetable.
The legal action is being closely watched by the oil
industry and by environmentalists for precedents that could have
an impact on other big pollution claims against majors.
"We haven't reached agreement on compensation, which is
disappointing," a spokesman for Shell's Nigeria unit said.
"Nonetheless, we're pleased to have made progress in
relation to cleanup," he added, saying measures had been put in
place to get remediation work done as soon as possible.
A source close to Shell and another source involved in the
negotiations told Reuters the company offered total compensation
of 7.5 billion naira ($46.3 million).
Leigh Day, the British law firm representing the villagers,
said the compensation offer amounted to approximately 1,100
pounds ($1,700) per individual impacted, without giving the
number of people it says were affected.
"The whole week has been deeply disappointing," said Martyn
Day of the London-based law firm, who has been in talks with
Shell since Monday in Nigeria's oil hub Port Harcourt.
"The settlement figures are totally derisory and insulting
to these villagers," he added.
The Nigerians launched a suit against Shell at the High
Court in London in March 2012, seeking millions of dollars in
compensation for two oil spills in 2008, but both sides agreed
to try and settle in compensation talks in Port Harcourt.
Shell accepts responsibility for the Bodo spills but the two
sides disagree about the volume spilt and the number of local
people who lost their livelihoods as a result.
Citing independent experts, Leigh Day says up to 600,000
barrels of crude were spilt, which would make it one of the
worst in history. The volume spilt in Alaska in the 1989 Exxon
Valdez disaster was put at 257,000 barrels.
But Shell, citing a report by a joint investigative team not
controlled by the firm, puts the volume spilt in the two
original incidents at just 4,100 barrels.
Shell accepts that a significantly higher volume of oil was
spilt later but says this was due to other factors including
sabotage. It has complained that its clean-up teams were at
times denied access to sites by local groups.
The Niger Delta has for years been plagued by a range of
problems including environmental degradation, kidnappings, theft
of crude from pipelines, armed rebellions, and conflict between
communities over clean-up contracts or compensation deals.