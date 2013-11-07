* Shell rejects "unsubstantiated assertions"
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Nov 7 Amnesty International called into
question Royal Dutch Shell's accounting in Nigeria for
oil spill amounts and causes, saying the oil major was seeking
to avoid compensation payments and damage to its reputation.
The Anglo-Dutch oil major responded in a statement that it
"firmly rejects unsubstantiated assertions that they have
exaggerated the impact of crude oil theft and sabotage to
distract attention from operational performance".
There are hundreds of leaks every year from pipelines that
pass through the creeks and swamplands of the Niger Delta,
damaging the environment and cutting into profits of oil
companies including Shell and Italy's Eni.
Widespread oil theft, sabotage and pipeline operational
failures are cited as the main reasons for leaks, but the
official cause of a leak is often disputed between oil companies
and local communities.
Shell says most of its oil spills are caused by sabotage and
theft and that it cleans up the damage whatever the cause.
Amnesty International said in a report on Thursday that evidence
suggested this might not be true.
"Shell is being disingenuous about the devastation caused by
its Niger Delta operations. This new evidence shows that Shell's
claims about the oil spills cannot be trusted," said Audrey
Gaughran, Amnesty's director of global issues.
The watchdog said it saw reports of spills that stated the
reason as sabotage without any further explanation and also
examples in which Shell had calculated the size of a spill
behind closed doors.
Amnesty also said it worked with U.S. pipeline specialist
Accufacts, which found that some pictures on Shell's website
showed that spills categorised as being caused by sabotage, were
more likely due to corrosion of ageing pipelines.
Accufacts also questioned the methodology used by Shell in
calculating the cause and size of spills.
Shells said that since 2011 it has published spill
investigations including photographs on its website, the only
oil major operating in Nigeria to do so.
"We seek to bring greater transparency and independent
oversight to the issue of oil spills, and will continue to find
ways to enhance this," the statement said.
TRANSPARENCY HAS IMPROVED
Amnesty acknowledged that Shell had improved its
transparency over oil spills since 2011 and that the Nigerian
government needed to improve the capacity of its regulators.
The decision over the cause of an oil spill can have serious
financial and reputational consequences for oil firms.
Shell is locked in a legal dispute with thousands of
villagers in Nigeria's Bodo community over damage caused by two
spills in 2008, for which the company has taken responsibility.
The two sides dispute the size of the oil spill and the
damage caused. The community rejected a compensation offer of
7.5 billion naira ($47 million) in September.
Shell and U.S. oil firms Chevron and ConocoPhillips
are selling assets in the Niger Delta, partly due to the
damage caused by oil theft and spills.
When an oil spill occurs in Nigeria, there is a Joint
Inspection Visit (JIV) to determine the size and cause, which
includes representatives from the oil company and the National
Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).
Amnesty's report said, based on interviews, that in many
cases NOSDRA has little involvement in determining the cause and
size in the JIV because of a lack of capacity and funding,
leaving Shell to be "judge and jury".
"This is a system that is wide open to abuse - and abuse
happens. There is no one to challenge the oil companies and
almost no way to independently verify what they say. In effect
it's, 'Trust us - we're big oil,'" Gaughran said.
The Niger Delta has for years been plagued by a range of
problems including environmental degradation, kidnappings, oil
theft, armed rebellions, and conflict between communities over
clean-up contracts or compensation deals.