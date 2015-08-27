METALS-Copper steadies as Fed minutes hurt cyclical assets
* LME/ShFE arbitrage: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
LAGOS Aug 27 Royal Dutch Shell's Nigeria operation has declared force majeure on its Bonny Light crude oil exports after shutting down two key pipelines due to a leak and oil theft, the company said on Thursday.
Shell said in a statement it had closed the Trans-Niger Pipeline due to a leak and the Nembe Creek Trunkline to repair damage caused by oil thieves. (Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)
* LME/ShFE arbitrage: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as it fears the lack of clarity over Brexit will cause major travel disruption and hit demand.
LONDON, April 6 Britain's National Grid expects low demand for electricity this summer, meaning there could be times when there is more generation than needed, the grid operator said on Thursday.