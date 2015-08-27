LAGOS Aug 27 Royal Dutch Shell's Nigeria operation has declared force majeure on its Bonny Light crude oil exports after shutting down two key pipelines due to a leak and oil theft, the company said on Thursday.

Shell said in a statement it had closed the Trans-Niger Pipeline due to a leak and the Nembe Creek Trunkline to repair damage caused by oil thieves. (Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)