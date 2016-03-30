LONDON, March 30 Royal Dutch Shell said
on Wednesday Dutch investigators recently visited its
headquarters in the Hague in the Netherlands in relation to an
investigation into a Nigerian offshore oil field.
"Representatives of the Dutch Financial Intelligence and
Investigation Service and the Dutch Public Prosecutor recently
visited Shell at its headquarters, " a spokesman said.
"The visit was related to OPL 245, an offshore block in
Nigeria that was the subject of a series of long-standing
disputes with the Federal Government of Nigeria."
Shell is cooperating with the authorities and is looking
into the allegations, the spokesman said.
