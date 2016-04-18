BRIEF-AFI Development FY net loss narrows to $47.9 million
* Says 2016 revenue for year, including proceeds from sale of trading properties, reached US$138.3 million (48.2 percent increase year-on-year)
YENAGOA, Nigeria, April 18 A Nigerian state government has sealed the Gbaran Ubie oil and gas production facility owned by Royal Dutch Shell on court orders, it said in a statement on Monday.
"The Gbaran Ubie facility was developed by Shell... in Bayelsa State without a development permit," the government, based in the Niger Delta, said. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Says 2016 revenue for year, including proceeds from sale of trading properties, reached US$138.3 million (48.2 percent increase year-on-year)
ZURICH, April 7 Power group ABB has won an order worth around 270 million euros ($287.5 million) from British grid operator National Grid and Reseau de Transport d'Electricite (RTE), the French network owner and operator, to connect electricity networks of France and the UK, it said on Friday. ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)
* Stock repurchase program successfully completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)