YENAGOA, Nigeria, April 18 A Nigerian state government has sealed the Gbaran Ubie oil and gas production facility owned by Royal Dutch Shell on court orders, it said in a statement on Monday.

"The Gbaran Ubie facility was developed by Shell... in Bayelsa State without a development permit," the government, based in the Niger Delta, said. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by John Stonestreet)