LONDON, Sept 3 Royal Dutch Shell said it closed an oil pipeline leading to a flow station in Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, after a leak was discovered.

Oil from the facility heads to the Bonny export terminal. Bonny is one of Nigeria's larger crude streams and is scheduled to ship around 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September.

"A leak was observed on a line from Well-39s flowing to Nembe Creek-2 flow station on 29th August," Shell said in an emailed statement. "The line was shut in, and booms were quickly deployed to stop spread of any spilled oil.

"The spilled oil is contained within the flowline right-of-way and there is no impact on the environment."

Shell said a joint investigation team was due to visit to determine the case of the leak. The company did not give any information as to whether production was affected.

Oil spills are common in Nigeria. Companies say the majority of spills are from oil thieves hacking into or blowing up pipelines to steal crude. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)