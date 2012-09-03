Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
LONDON, Sept 3 Royal Dutch Shell said it closed an oil pipeline leading to a flow station in Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, after a leak was discovered.
Oil from the facility heads to the Bonny export terminal. Bonny is one of Nigeria's larger crude streams and is scheduled to ship around 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September.
"A leak was observed on a line from Well-39s flowing to Nembe Creek-2 flow station on 29th August," Shell said in an emailed statement. "The line was shut in, and booms were quickly deployed to stop spread of any spilled oil.
"The spilled oil is contained within the flowline right-of-way and there is no impact on the environment."
Shell said a joint investigation team was due to visit to determine the case of the leak. The company did not give any information as to whether production was affected.
Oil spills are common in Nigeria. Companies say the majority of spills are from oil thieves hacking into or blowing up pipelines to steal crude. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).