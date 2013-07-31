ABUJA, July 31 Royal Dutch Shell will sell at least four more oil blocks in Nigeria in its latest divestments from Africa's top oil exporter, three oil industry sources familiar with the deals said on Wednesday.

The blocks are Oil Mining Licenses (OMLs) 13 and 16 onshore in the Niger Delta, and OML 71 and 72, which lie offshore, the sources told Reuters. A Shell spokesman declined to comment.