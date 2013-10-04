ABUJA Oct 4 Royal Dutch Shell has lifted a force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil exports which was declared in April, after the shut down of a 150,000 barrel per day pipeline, the company said on Friday.

"The force majeure on Bonny Light exports was lifted effective 1600 hours Thursday Oct. 3 following the re-opening of the 24-inch TNP (Trans Niger Pipeline)," a statement said.

Shell has resumed gas supplies to Nigeria's 22 million metric tonne a year liquefied natural gas terminal but a force majeure on gas remains in place, the statement said.