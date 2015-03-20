LONDON, March 20 Royal Dutch Shell said
on Friday it had completed the sale of its stake in a Nigerian
oil field for $737 million as the Anglo-Dutch oil major nears
the completion of a strategic asset review in the West African
country.
Oil and Mining Lease (OML) 18 and "related facilities in the
Eastern Niger Delta" were sold to Eroton Exploration &
Production Company Limited.
Eroton also acquired French oil major Total's 10
percent stake and Italy's Eni's 5 percent stake in OML
18, giving it a total 45 percent holding, Shell said in a
statement.
OML 18 produced around 14,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day in 2014.
Shell announced last October that it had signed sales
agreements for all five Nigerian oil assets it put up for sale
following a 2013 review of its business in Nigeria.
The Anglo-Dutch company completed the sale of OML 24 in
November.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by William Hardy)