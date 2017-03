ABUJA, March 25 Oil major Shell said on Wendesday it completed the sale of its 30 percent stake in the Nigerian oil block 29 and the Nembe Creek trunk line to Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Co for $1.7 billion.

Total and Eni's Nigerian arms also assigned their interests of 10 percent and 5 percent, respectively, to Aiteo, which ended up with a 45 percent interest in total for both assets.

(Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Tim Cocks)