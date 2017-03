LONDON, June 21 Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday it may exit further leases in the eastern part of Nigeria's Niger Delta as part of a strategic review.

Shell's Nigerian subsidiary, the Shell Petroleum Development Co. of Nigeria Ltd. (SPDC), announced the plan in an emailed statement.

The statement also said SPDC had decided to invest in two projects, the Trans-Niger Pipeline loop-line and Phase Two of the Gbaran-Ubie gas project, which will cost around $3.9 billion.