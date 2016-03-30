UPDATE 1-UK supermarkets ration iceberg lettuce on supply crunch
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.
MILAN, March 30 Italian prosecutors are investigating Royal Dutch Shell over allegations of international corruption in relation to a big Nigeria oil deal that also involved rival Eni, a judicial source said on Wednesday.
Milan prosecutors opened a corruption probe into Eni in 2014 in a case relating to a $1.3 billion acquisition of Nigeria's OPL-245 offshore oil block in 2011 by the Italian company and Shell.
They later placed under investigation Eni's Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi and another top manager at the company. The probe has now been widened to Shell, the source said, confirming a report in Corriere della Sera daily on Wednesday.
Shell declined to comment. Eni has denied any wrongdoing in the case. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.
Feb 3 Johnston Press Plc, the publisher of the Scotsman, said trading towards the end of 2016 improved as it posted a 1 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue aided by strong sales of its "i" and Yorkshire Post titles.
Feb 3 * UK energy supplier Npower says will raise typical dual fuel annual energy bill by average 9.8 percent or 109 pounds ($136.52) from March 16. * Innogy-owned Npower says this is the first increase since October 2013 * Says will impact approximately 50 percent (1.4 million) of Npower's customers. * Says trend of higher wholesale energy prices and costs of delivering government policies set to continue. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 0.7984 pou