MILAN, March 30 Italian prosecutors are investigating Royal Dutch Shell over allegations of international corruption in relation to a big Nigeria oil deal that also involved rival Eni, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

Milan prosecutors opened a corruption probe into Eni in 2014 in a case relating to a $1.3 billion acquisition of Nigeria's OPL-245 offshore oil block in 2011 by the Italian company and Shell.

They later placed under investigation Eni's Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi and another top manager at the company. The probe has now been widened to Shell, the source said, confirming a report in Corriere della Sera daily on Wednesday.

Shell declined to comment. Eni has denied any wrongdoing in the case. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Silvia Aloisi)