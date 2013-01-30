BRIEF-Admiral CFO says 60-70 mln stg Ogden hit still to take
* CFO Geraint Jones says firm to take remaining Ogden Rate hit of 60-70 million pounds, net of tax, over the next 3-5 years.
THE HAGUE Jan 30 Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday it was "happy" with a verdict issued by a Dutch district court, which acquitted it of the bulk of pollution charges filed by Nigerian farmers.
The court said its wholly owned subsidiary Shell Nigeria was responsible for oil spills but that they had been caused by sabotage, not poor maintenance of its facilities.
March 8 British security company G4S Plc reported its first rise in revenue in four years with a 6.3 percent rise for 2016 and cut its leverage to 2.8 times net debt over EBITDA from 3.4 times a year earlier.
March 8 Britain's Restaurant Group, the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain, said it would review all of its leisure brands to lure back customers, after reporting a 3.9 percent fall in comparable sales for 2016.