* Nigerian fishermen, farmers seek damages
* Shell says three spills caused by sabotage
* Hearing begins at 0730GMT
By Ivana Sekularac and Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, Oct 11 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell
Plc will defend its environmental record in the Niger
Delta on Thursday as it faces a lawsuit that may set a precedent
for damage claims related to the activities of international
companies.
The case, filed in a local court in The Hague where Shell
has its joint global headquarters, seeks to make Shell and other
corporations responsible for pollution resulting from three oil
spills in 2004, 2005 and 2007 in Africa's top energy producer.
Plaintiffs are four Nigerians and campaigning group Friends
of the Earth.
The four, who are fishermen and farmers, are seeking
unspecified compensation and argue they can no longer feed their
families because the area has been polluted with oil from
Shell's pipelines and production facilities.
Shell says the pollution was caused by oil thieves and that
it has played its part in cleaning up.
"The real tragedy of the Niger Delta is the widespread and
continual criminal activity, including sabotage, theft and
illegal refining, that causes the vast majority of oil spills,"
the group said in a statement.
Friends of the Earth said it hopes the case - set to last a
day during which attorneys for both sides will present arguments
before the judges retire to give their verdicts next year - will
set a precedent and lead to "an end to the corporate crimes
committed by oil giants like Shell in Nigeria and around the
world".
WETLAND ECOSYSTEM
With around 31 million inhabitants, the Niger Delta, which
includes the Ogoniland region, is one of the top 10 wetland and
coastal marine ecosystems in the world and is a main source of
food for the poor, rural population.
It's not only environmental groups who have been critical of
Shell's Nigerian operations.
Last year, the United Nations said in a report the
government and multinational oil companies, particularly Shell,
were responsible for 50 years of oil pollution that had
devastated the Ogoniland region.
In one community near an oil pipeline, drinking water was
contaminated with benzene, a substance known to cause cancer, at
levels over 900 times above the World Health Organization
guidelines.
Shell also faced legal action this month in the United
States, where the U.S. Supreme court is hearing a case in which
Nigerian refugees accused it of aiding the Nigerian military in
the torture and killing environmentalists in the 1990s.
The government and oil firms have pledged to clean up the
region and other parts of the Delta, but residents say they have
seen very little action.
Royalty payments from oil firms and the sharing of federal
oil revenues mean state governments in the Niger Delta have
larger budgets than many West African nations, but endemic
corruption has meant that little development has been achieved.
Shell Petroleum Development Co (SPDC) is the largest oil and
gas company in Nigeria, with production capacity of more than 1
million barrels of oil equivalent per day. It operates a joint
venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp and other oil
companies including Total SA subsidiary Elf Petroleum
Nigeria Ltd.