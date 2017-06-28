By Ron Bousso
| LONDON, June 29
LONDON, June 29 The widows of four of nine men
executed by Nigeria's military regime in 1995 have filed a civil
lawsuit seeking compensation and an apology from Royal Dutch
Shell for alleged complicity in a military crackdown,
according to a writ filed in a court in The Hague.
The Nigerian military cracked down heavily on local
opposition to oil production by a Shell joint venture in the
Niger Delta in the early 1990s. The four widows allege that
Shell provided support to the military in the crackdown that
ultimately led to the executions of the men, known as the Ogoni
9.
Shell, the largest oil producer in Nigeria, has repeatedly
denied any involvement in the executions or the government's
response to the unrest.
"We have always denied, in the strongest possible terms, the
allegations made by the plaintiffs in this tragic case," Shell
said in a statement.
"SPDC (Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria) did
not collude with the authorities to suppress community unrest
and in no way encouraged or advocated any act of violence in
Nigeria. In fact, the company believes that dialogue is the best
way to resolve disputes."
In 2009, Shell agreed in an out-of-court settlement in the
United States to pay $15.5 million in damages to a group of
relatives of the nine.
The four widows' civil case was filed by human rights
lawfirm Prakken d'Oliveira with the support of Amnesty
International on behalf of Esther Kiobel, Victoria Bera,
Blessing Eawo and Charity Levula. The writ did not specify how
much compensation they were seeking.
"Shell and the military regime formed an alliance in the
events leading to the deaths of the Ogoni 9," the writ said.
"Their relationship was one of mutual dependence: the
Nigerian state was dependent on the income from oil that Shell
generated; in turn, Shell was dependent on the benevolence and
protection of the regime to pursue its activities in Nigeria and
in this way realise a substantial part of its turnover."
Kiobel previously took a lawsuit to the United States but
the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that the case could not be
heard because the country did not have jurisdiction. [nL8N1CM0SY
A number of groups have pursued in recent years cases
against Shell in courts in the United Kingdom, the United States
and the Netherlands over claims related oil spills and
environmental damage, claiming they cannot get a fair hearing in
Nigeria.
(Additional reporting by Tom Bergin; editing by Susan Thomas)