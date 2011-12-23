* Shell shares rise since news of spill on Wednesday
* "Double standard" applies in attitude to spills-Greenpeace
* Shell finds source of leak, says oil sheen thinning
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Dec 23 Royal Dutch Shell's
Nigerian oil spill, the largest in the African nation
since 1998, highlights the different world responses to oil
spills.
Nigerian authorities on Thursday put emergency measures in
place to prevent the spill of less than 40,000 barrels from the
Shell facility, the biggest leak in Nigeria for more than 13
years, washing up on its coast.
The spill is small compared to last year's much documented
rupture of BP's Macondo well off the United States but
critics say the fact it happened in Nigeria means little
attention has been paid to it.
In comparism, BP's Macondo disaster spilled nearly 5 million
barrels in the Gulf of Mexico, sparked criticism of the company
by politicians, a media frenzy and wiped billions off its market
value.
"There are double standards operating. With the Deepwater
Horizon spill last year there was a massive amount of interest,"
said Paul Horsman, a spokesman for Greenpeace, the environmental
group. "The reality is, where ever the oil industry operates, it
creates havoc."
Shell's shares briefly declined on Wednesday when
news of the spill from the Bonga oilfield 120 kilometres off
Nigeria's coast emerged, but have since risen as investors saw
little reputational risk for Shell.
An oil analyst at a bank said Shell's latest Nigerian spill
was unlikely to have much of an impact on the company.
"They are cleaning it up and the authorities seem very
supportive of what's happening," he said. "This is not the worst
incident."
Shell's pipelines in Nigeria's onshore Niger Delta spill
often, and the company usually blames this on sabotage attacks
and oil theft, though it did not in this case.
On its website, Shell says almost 30,000 barrels spilled
from the operations of its Nigerian venture in 2010 and there
were more than 150 separate spills.
It said "less than 40,000 barrels of oil" had leaked into
the ocean in the latest spill, equal to almost 6.4 million
litres.
Nigeria's National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency
put the spill at 20,000 barrels on Thursday and said it was the
biggest in Nigeria since 1998, when some 40,000 barrels leaked
from a ruptured Mobil pipeline off the coast.
POLLUTION IN THE NIGER DELTA
The latest spill comes four months after a U.N. report
criticised Shell and the Nigerian government for contributing to
50 years of pollution in a region of the Niger Delta which it
says needs the world's largest ever oil clean-up, costing an
initial $1 billion and taking up to 30 years.
Shell's global website includes a prominent link to updates
on the spill and photographs taken at the site, including of a
damaged export line at Bonga identified as the source of the
leak.
In an update on Thursday, Shell said an oil sheen on the
ocean's surface had thinned due to a combination of natural
factors and the use of dispersant. Five ships were applying
dispersant and more equipment and vessels are being mobilized.
"Since Tuesday, when we became aware of this regrettable
leak at our Bonga offshore facility, substantial progress has
been made in mitigating the consequences," Shell's chairman in
Nigeria, Mutiu Sunmonu, said.
(Editing by James Jukwey)