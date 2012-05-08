* Shell said on May 4 that 60,000 bpd of Bonny Light cut out
* Latest spills in Ogoniland, where Shell no longer operates
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, May 8 Royal Dutch Shell said it
found two fresh onshore oil pipeline leaks in Nigeria's De lta
region on Monday, three days after the company declared force
majeure on exports of the high grade Bonny Light crude due to
outages caused by oil theft.
"Two new leaks were reported on May 7 on the trans-Niger
pipeline at Akpajo and K-Dere in Ogoniland after a similar
number of leaks caused by hacksaw cuts were repaired at the
weekend," Shell spokesman Precious Okolo said on Tuesday.
"A joint investigation team will determine the cause and
extent of the leaks preparatory to repair work."
An amnesty in 2009 sharply reduced militancy in the onshore
swamps and waterways of the Niger Delta but criminal gangs
tapping oil pipelines and bunkering - large scale organised
theft - is still a major problem.
Shell no longer operates in Ogoniland after lengthy disputes
with local Nigerians about pollution. It still has pipelines and
other infrastructure there and says it is committed to clearing
up spills, whatever the cause.
A United Nations report in August last year criticised
Shell and the Nigerian government for contributing to 50 years
of pollution in Ogoniland, which it says needs the world's
largest ever oil clean-up that could take up to 30 years.
Shell and the Nigerian government pledged to investigate the
report but they have not made any findings public.
Shell said on Friday 60,000 barrels per day of Bonny Light
crude oil production had been shut down due to oil theft and
declared force majeure - meaning it is unable to deliver on
contractual agreements to supply oil to customers.
Bonny Light has low sulphur content and is in high demand
from refineries in the United States and Europe.
Shell has complained in recent months that oil bunkering is
on the rise and has called for a greater security crackdown. It
said up to 150,000 bpd is stolen from Nigerian fields each year.
With crude prices above $110 a barrel oil theft is a
lucrative business.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Anthony Barker)