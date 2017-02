ABUJA May 16 Royal Dutch Shell's local unit has declared force majeure on gas supplies to the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas export terminal following a leak, Nigeria's state-LNG firm said on Thursday.

"The shutdown will be in place until the source of the leak is identified and necessary remedial actions are completed by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC), to ensure safe operation," Nigeria LNG said in a statement.

"SPDC has consequently announced Force Majeure towards NLNG effective 0900 hours on May 15."