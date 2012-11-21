ABUJA Nov 21 Royal Dutch Shell lifted
on Wednesday its force majeure on Nigeria's benchmark Bonny
Light crude oil exports, the company said, easing supply
problems for Africa's largest oil producer.
Shell declared force majeure on Bonny exports on Oct. 19
after a fire on a ship being used to steal oil forced the
company to shut down its Bomu-Bonny pipeline and defer 150,000
barrels per day of production.
Force majeure means a company will not meet its contractual
obligations due to circumstances outside its control.