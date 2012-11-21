ABUJA Nov 21 Royal Dutch Shell lifted on Wednesday its force majeure on Nigeria's benchmark Bonny Light crude oil exports, the company said, easing supply problems for Africa's largest oil producer.

Shell declared force majeure on Bonny exports on Oct. 19 after a fire on a ship being used to steal oil forced the company to shut down its Bomu-Bonny pipeline and defer 150,000 barrels per day of production.

Force majeure means a company will not meet its contractual obligations due to circumstances outside its control.