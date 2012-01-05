(Adds detail, Shell comment; paragraphs 3-4)

LONDON Jan 5 Royal Dutch Shell has declared force majeure on its Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil exports, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

The measure took effect as of 0800 GMT on Thursday, Shell spokesman Jonathan French said.

"A force majeure has been put in place on Bonny Light loadings because of a ... leak which was caused by theft incidents on the Nembe Creek Trunk Line" in the Niger Delta, he said.

He said the leak was unrelated to a separate issue in the Bonga oilfield, where industry sources have said output has also been suspended. Shell has declined to comment this week on the status of the Bonga crude oil output stream.