LONDON Jan 5 Royal Dutch Shell
has declared force majeure on its Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil
exports, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
The measure took effect as of 0800 GMT on Thursday, Shell
spokesman Jonathan French said.
"A force majeure has been put in place on Bonny Light
loadings because of a ... leak which was caused by theft
incidents on the Nembe Creek Trunk Line" in the Niger Delta, he
said.
He said the leak was unrelated to a separate issue in the
Bonga oilfield, where industry sources have said output has also
been suspended. Shell has declined to comment this week on the
status of the Bonga crude oil output stream.
