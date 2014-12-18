European shares hit 2-week low as banks, Gemalto tumble
* Gemalto plummets after warning (Adds details, closing prices)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 18 Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it had resumed production of Nigerian EA crude oil and lifted its force majeure on the grade after completing repairs to a mooring platform.
Shell shut down output on June 12 after weather damage to its platform, the company said. The EA field is located south west of Warri in water depths of around 25 metres. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Gemalto plummets after warning (Adds details, closing prices)
FRANKFURT, March 22 BMW's X1 model will be built in the Netherlands, it said on Wednesday, boosting staff levels at Mini's contract manufacturer VDL Nedcar beyond those at the German carmaker's plant in Oxford, England, where the Mini hatch is made.
* Denmark's finance ministry says it has reached a fully financed deal with a majority in parliament to invest a double-digit billion Danish crowns figure in oil and gas extraction in the North Sea