* Sells stake in gas transport system to Infragas Norge AS
* To sell interests in Gassled FOR $730 million
LONDON, Sept 1 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell
(RDSa.L) has agreed to sell its interests in natural gas
transport infrastructure joint venture Gassled to Infragas Norge
AS for 3,925 million Norwegian crowns ($733.8 million), as Shell
continues its process of divesting non-core assets.
Gassled is Norway's integrated gas transportation system and
processing facilities, which transports most of the gas
production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) to consumers
on the European continent and in the United Kingdom.
"This sale is a further step in our strategy of exiting
non-strategic assets and focusing on major growth projects,"
said David Loughman, managing director for A/S Norske Shell.
"Shell's growth strategy for Norway is unchanged," he added in a
statement.
Infragas Norge AS is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of
the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which is one of
Canada's largest pension investment managers.
($1 = 5.349 Norwegian Krones)
