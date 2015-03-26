LONDON, March 26 Royal Dutch Shell plans further job cuts in its UK North Sea oil and gas business in 2015, the company said on Thursday, adding to its cost cuts in response to falling oil prices.

"Shell UK plans to reduce the number of staff and agency contractors who support the company's UK North Sea operations by at least 250 in 2015," Shell said in an emailed statement.

The reduction is in addition to 250 announced in August, Shell said. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)