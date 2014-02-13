Feb 13 Royal Dutch Shell is planning to
sell three oil and gas producing assets in the North Sea, the
Guardian reported on Thursday, a move that supports the
Anglo-Dutch oil major's existing plans to step-up divestments
this year.
Glen Cayley, vice-president of Shell's upstream business in
Europe, said the company had been talking to staff about the
possible disposal of its Anasuria, Nelson and Sean platforms,
the paper said on its website. ()
Shell, along with its peers in the industry, has been facing
increasing investor pressure to rein in spending as costs rise
and prospects for oil prices wane.
A media report said in January that Shell planned to sell
$15 billion worth of assets over the next two years including
some North Sea fields.
Britain's production from the North Sea has been in decline
since 1999, with output plunging by a third from 2010 to 2012,
acting as a drag on the country's economic growth.
Shell, the world's number-three among investor-controlled
energy firms, could not be reached for comment outside of
regular business hours.
Cayley said, the Guardian added, that this move had not been
influenced by the upcoming referendum on Scottish independence,
which other energy bosses have signalled is further undermining
the North Sea investment climate.
The boss of BP, a big investor in Britain's North Sea
waters and the country's second biggest oil company, warned last
week that Scottish independence could cause his company
"uncertainties".