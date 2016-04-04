OSLO, April 4 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell has pulled its application from Norway's Arctic-focused oil licensing round, the firm said on Monday, in a blow to Norway's ambitions to explore for oil and gas in its northern offshore areas.

"The decision is part of an optimisation of Shell's global portfolio following the acquisition of BG and a persistently low oil price," the company's Norwegian unit said in a statement. "Norway remains one of our core areas."

In December the Norwegian oil ministry said Shell were among the companies who had applied for drilling permissions in the so-called 23rd round, a licensing round set to move the search for hydrocarbons closer to the country's border with Russia. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)