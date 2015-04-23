OSLO, April 23 Oil producer Royal Dutch Shell
will lay off 120 of its 900 workers in Norway and
reduce its contractor force by 140 from 350, as low oil prices
force it to cut costs, it said on Thursday.
Shell said 100 of the staff cuts would be at its
headquarters in Stavanger on Norway's west coast while 20 jobs
would be eliminated at its operations department in
Kristiansand.
Oil firms in Norway are expected to cut investments by
around 15 percent this year, the industry's lobby group
predicted earlier. Spending could fall further in 2016 as energy
firms hold back future developments after crude prices halved.
"Shell's Norwegian producing fields are facing declining
production in the years to come," the firm said. "In addition, a
number of major projects are either completed or about to be
completed, without new correspondingly large projects planned in
the foreseeable future."
"Falling oil prices have reinforced the need for changes,"
it added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Susan Thomas)