OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) -

** Rich Denny will replace Tor Arnesen as head of Royal Dutch Shell's Norwegian subsidiary from July 1

** Arnesen, who has been with the company for more than 30 year, and headed Norske Shell since 2012, is to retire, a spokeswoman said

** Rich Denny serves as upstream director at Norsk Shell

** Shell operates Ormen Lange, Norway's second-largest gas field, and the Nyhamna gas processing plant, as well as the Draugen and Knarr oilfields

** Shell plans to hand over operatorship of Nyhamna to Norway's gas system operator Gassco later in 2017 (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)