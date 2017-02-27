UPDATE 2-UK-based recruiter SThree's shifts focus in finance, energy sectors
* Continental Europe, U.S bright spots (Adds CEO comments, details, updates shares)
OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) -
** Rich Denny will replace Tor Arnesen as head of Royal Dutch Shell's Norwegian subsidiary from July 1
** Arnesen, who has been with the company for more than 30 year, and headed Norske Shell since 2012, is to retire, a spokeswoman said
** Rich Denny serves as upstream director at Norsk Shell
** Shell operates Ormen Lange, Norway's second-largest gas field, and the Nyhamna gas processing plant, as well as the Draugen and Knarr oilfields
** Shell plans to hand over operatorship of Nyhamna to Norway's gas system operator Gassco later in 2017 (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Continental Europe, U.S bright spots (Adds CEO comments, details, updates shares)
PARIS, June 16 Engine maker Rolls-Royce believes there is a market for a new mid-priced jet such as the one Boeing is currently exploring and would consider working with Boeing on it, an executive said on Friday.
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.