STAVANGER, Norway Nov 19 Shell plans
to decide next year whether to resume installing subsea
compressors at its giant Ormen Lange field offshore Norway, a
company's senior executive said on Thursday, after stopping the
project last year to save costs.
"We still expect in the course of 2016 that we will get to a
point where we can see whether we can sanction a good
development there or not," Mark Wildon, a vice-president at
Shell Norway, told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy
conference.
Shell postponed the project, an innovative development, last
year after costs spiralled, but said at the time it could
revisit plans in the first quarter of 2016.
The Ormen Lange gas field, which feeds the Langeled pipeline
under the North Sea, is one of Britain's biggest sources of
natural gas.
Shell's partners include Statoil, ExxonMobil
and Denmark's DONG Energy IPO-DONG.CO.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis,
editing by Gwladys Fouche)