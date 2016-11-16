STAVANGER, Norway Nov 16 Royal Dutch Shell Norway upstream vice president Rich Denny told Reuters on Wednesday:

** Shell plans to start testing new booster compressors at its Nyhamna gas processing plant in Norway next year

** "I can't give you the exact date but the project is on track for starting up in 2017... It's somewhere near the middle of the year."

** Says Shell plans to hand operatorship of Nyhamna plant to Norway's offshore gas system operator Gassco around the middle of 2017

** Says operatorship handover will not affect ownership structure of Shell-operated Ormen Lange field, but can impact ownership of the Nyhamna plant

** "The infrastructure will become part of a new joint venture and the ownership in that is still to be decided. That's for the (Oil and Energy) ministry to decide."

** Shell's partners in Ormen Lange field and Nyhamna plant include Statoil, ExxonMobil, DONG Energy and Norway's state-owned Petoro

** Nyhamna is expected to start processing gas from Statoil-operated Aasta Hansteen field in 2018 (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)