LONDON, July 30 Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange natural gas field in Norway suffered an unexpected power outage on Tuesday and will ramp up production over the next six hours, the operator said in a market message.

Ormen Lange, which gets its power from the national grid, only had 20 megawatts of power capacity available during the outage, which started at 1603 GMT, down from an installed 190 MW, the message to the Nordic power bourse said.