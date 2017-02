LONDON Aug 12 Royal Dutch Shell(RDSa.L) said on Friday there was an oil leak at its Gannet Alpha Platform in the U.K. North Sea, and that it had restarted other platforms.

"There is a leak in the flow line," a spokesman with Shell said.

It said it restarted its North Sea Brent Alpha and Bravo fields on Thursday after a seven month shutdown. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)