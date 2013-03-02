OSLO, March 2 The Nyhamna natural gas plant on
Norway's western coast, which processes gas from Royal Dutch
Shell's giant Ormen Lange field, suffered an unexpected
outage early on Saturday, gas system operator Gassco said.
Output at the plant, which produces primarily for export to
Britain, is expected to be down by 32 million cubic metres on
Saturday, Gassco said in a market message.
The Nyhamna issue comes on top of an outage at Statoil's
Kvitebjørn gas field, which already reduced output by
22 million cubic metres on Saturday.
Norway is Europe's second biggest piped gas exporter and the
two outages equal around a sixth of its daily production.